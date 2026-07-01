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Sweet 16 for France but plenty to improve on, says coach Deschamps
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Sweet 16 for France but plenty to improve on, says coach Deschamps

Sweet 16 for France but plenty to improve on, says coach Deschamps
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with coach Didier Deschamps and teammates REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Sweet 16 for France but plenty to improve on, says coach Deschamps
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe with coach Didier Deschamps after being substituted IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta
01 Jul 2026 08:49AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2026 09:11AM)
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 30 : France may have swept into the World Cup last 16 with another commanding display but manager Didier Deschamps insisted on Tuesday that his side were still far from the finished article, and that there was always room for improvement as the quality of opposition rises.

THIRTEEN GOALS IN FOUR GAMES

France have dazzled throughout the tournament, scoring 13 goals, but have also conceded opportunities, and Deschamps believes his side must continue to evolve if they are to lift the trophy for the third time.

Source: Reuters
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