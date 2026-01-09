Logo
Swiatek leads Poland to victory over Australia in United Cup quarters
Swiatek leads Poland to victory over Australia in United Cup quarters

Tennis - United Cup - Quarter Final - Australia v Poland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 9, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her singles match against Australia's Maya Joint REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Tennis - United Cup - Quarter Final - Australia v Poland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 9, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek shakes hands with Australia's Maya Joint after winning her singles match REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Tennis - United Cup - Quarter Final - Australia v Poland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 9, 2026 Australia's Maya Joint in action during her singles match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Tennis - United Cup - Quarter Final - Australia v Poland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 9, 2026 Poland's Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa react during their mixed doubles match against Australia's Storm Hunter and John Patrick Smith REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Tennis - United Cup - Quarter Final - Australia v Poland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 9, 2026 Australia's Storm Hunter and John Patrick Smith react during their mixed doubles match against Poland's Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
09 Jan 2026 09:12PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2026 09:19PM)
SYDNEY, Jan ‌9 : Iga Swiatek brushed aside Maya Joint and Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski won the mixed doubles as Poland beat hosts Australia 2-1 in the United Cup quarter-finals on Friday, setting up ‌a last-four clash with defending champions ‌the United States.

The teams met in last year's final and the winners will face Switzerland or Belgium in this year's decider.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Swiatek beat Joint 6-1 6-1, ‍but Australia fought back as Alex de Minaur overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the men's singles match.

"I just had to fight ​him off from ‌the first point to the last. It was a huge mental effort," said ​De Minaur, who saved nine break points to ⁠clinch the first set.

"I ‌am glad I was able to ​bounce back after losing that second set. I had some dark thoughts in ‍my head."

In the mixed doubles, Kawa and Zielinski ⁠clinched a 6-4 6-0 win over Australians Storm ​Hunter and John-Patrick ‌Smith.

Source: Reuters
