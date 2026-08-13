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Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
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Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open

Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina (not pictured) in their semi final match at the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; A fan holds up as sign after Iga Swiatek (POL) defeats Elina Svitolina (not pictured) in their semi final match at the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) serves to Elina Svitolina (not pictured) during the semi finals at the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Elina Svitolina (UKR) plays a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL) during semi-final play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina (not pictured) in their semi final match at the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
13 Aug 2026 12:18PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 12:21PM)
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Aug 12 : Iga Swiatek rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3 1-6 6-3 at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, securing her place in a final for the first time this season at the U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto. 

Swiatek, who won one of her six Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows ​in 2022, secured the rain-delayed first set before Svitolina turned the tables and broke the Pole twice in a one-sided second frame.

Svitolina broke to grab a 3-2 lead in the decider but former world number one Swiatek reeled off the final four games to claim victory. 

"After that second set I knew I had to do everything I could to get my rhythm and my game back," she told Tennis Channel.

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"It's not easy to do that during a match - to keep your calm and your composure and follow the plan. I'm happy in the third set I did that and it paid off in the end. I didn't doubt myself." 

Swiatek has had an ⁠inconsistent season in which she has failed to advance beyond the quarters at a Grand Slam and suffered a surprise second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette in Miami.

That loss led Swiatek to make a coaching change, replacing Wim Fissette with Francisco Roig.

Swiatek also lost to Alexandra Eala in ​the third round at ​Wimbledon, where she was ⁠defending champion.

Swiatek will face either Coco Gauff or Elena Rybakina in the final of the WTA 1000 event in Toronto on Thursday. 

Source: Reuters
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