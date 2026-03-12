Logo
Swiatek routs Muchova to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals
Mar 11, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) hits a shot as she defeated Karolina Muchova (not pictured) during her fourth round match in the BNP Paribas Open the at Indian Well Tennis Garden.
Mar 11, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Karolina Muchova (CZE) hits a shot in her fourth round match against Iga Swiatek (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open the at Indian Well Tennis Garden.
12 Mar 2026 04:18AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 04:33AM)
March 11 : World number two Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-2 6-0 victory over Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova in the Indian Wells fourth round on Wednesday, producing a dominant display in the California desert.

It was one-way traffic as the Pole reeled off 10 consecutive games to secure her fifth win over Muchova, whom she also defeated at the same stage of the tournament last year.

"I felt I was playing better and better, just great," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I love playing here, I love the conditions. I started to understand them a bit better a couple of years back and since then it feels like I can really use my advantages here.

"It's a great place to play tennis, hopefully I can keep doing that until the end."

Swiatek, who is seeking a third title at Indian Wells, will face either Katerina Siniakova or Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

In the men's draw, 2021 champion Cameron Norrie beat Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-2, with the 27th-seed Briton extending an impressive week after defeating six seed Alex de Minaur in the previous round.

Norrie will play either world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Norway's Casper Ruud in the last eight.

Source: Reuters
