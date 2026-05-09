Logo
Logo

Sport

Swiatek's coach tears Achilles in 100-euro bet gone wrong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek's coach tears Achilles in 100-euro bet gone wrong

Swiatek's coach tears Achilles in 100-euro bet gone wrong
Mar 3, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) speaks to the media at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/File Photo
Swiatek's coach tears Achilles in 100-euro bet gone wrong
Aug 3, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain (right) sits with coach Francisco Roig during a practice session at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
09 May 2026 02:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 8 : Iga Swiatek's new coach Francisco Roig suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a promotional event in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, all for a wager of 100 euros ($118) with the world number three.

The 58-year-old Roig, who has coached players such as Rafa Nadal and Emma Raducanu, injured himself while stretching for a volley during a practice session in one of Rome's iconic public squares.

"Yeah, I broke my coach's Achilles," fourth seed Swiatek told reporters after she beat Caty McNally in her first match at the Italian Open on Friday.

"Basically we're having a practice on Piazza del Popolo. It was supposed to be a live practice... We made a bet for 100 euros.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I had 5-4 and the match point already. He did a split step and tore his Achilles. It happened on Saturday. On Tuesday, he had surgery already in Warsaw. We kind of took care of him."

Roig, who took over as Swiatek's coach last month after she split with Wim Fissette, showed remarkable composure despite the serious injury, fooling both Swiatek and onlookers.

"I would (have) burst out crying, I would make such a drama. His face was normal," Swiatek added.

"I thought he was joking at the beginning. My hitting partner thought he was joking as well."

The Spanish coach flew back to Poland for surgery but missed just one practice session and was back in Rome for the start of the tournament, wearing a cast on his leg and moving around on crutches.

"He really wanted to be back, not to take time off," Swiatek said. "I really appreciate that he's here because for sure it's not easy for him."

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement