Swiss steel sees off Algeria World Cup challenge, says Yakin

VANCOUVER, July 2 : Switzerland pulled off a superbly orchestrated 2-0 win over Algeria to reach the World Cup's round of 16 on Thursday, shutting down their opponents' dangerous attack and executing coach Murat Yakin's defensive game plan perfectly.

Yakin's side scored early in the first half through Breel Embolo and then again shortly after the break through Dan Ndoye before comfortably holding on for their first knockout-round win at a World Cup since 1938.

The Swiss will next face either Colombia or Ghana in Vancouver on Tuesday.

"It was a very good defensive performance today, during every single phase during the match, we defended solidly. We didn't allow any chances for our opponent," Yakin told a media conference.

"I'd like to praise my entire team, because they did have to suffer today, and I think that they scored just at the right moment. I think that we really deserve to move into the next round of this tournament."

Switzerland barely put a foot wrong in defence, forcing Algeria to go wide and restricting them to a handful of half-chances while making the most of their own openings at the other end.

"We were pushed back and our pressing didn't really work in the beginning, but we were really able to exploit the spaces and we were able to get free a couple of times," Yakin said.

"It was important to score at the right moment - it was a lucky punch, but after that, I think that we dominated on the pitch, and I'm really happy with the overall performance because we played against very strong individual players."

The 51-year-old said he did not have a preference for which side Switzerland take on next.

"There are no easy opponents. Everything has to work out perfectly for us, tactically, football-wise, and the intensity has to be there as well, every single detail. Now we're just very happy about this moment," he said.

"We are very happy that we move into the next round of the tournament. I'm very grateful for my staff. I'm grateful to my players, and I'm also grateful to all of the fans in Switzerland who woke up very early this morning."