Switzerland's Werro beats Olympic champion Hodgkinson for European 800m title

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 14 : Switzerland's Audrey Werro continued her remarkable rise by holding off Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to win the 800 metres crown at the European Athletics Championships a day after a heavy fall in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old, who shocked the sport earlier this season by clocking the fastest time in 43 years, pulled away from Briton Hodgkinson over the final 150 metres to cruise through the finish line in one minute 54.81 seconds.

Crowd favourite Hodgkinson finished second in 1:55.01, while Femke Broeders-Bol, the twice world champion over 400 metre hurdles, was third in 1:55.54 to continue her successful move up to the two-lap event.

The result sets the stage for a tantalising rematch at next month's World Ultimate Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Werro, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few months, showed both resilience and composure to recover from Thursday's semi-final, when she took a hard tumble to finish last, but was reinstated for the final after it was determined that France's Anais Bourgoin made contact with Werro's right foot before the fall.

Her victory was another stunning chapter in her rapid ascent, and marked her first senior championship title.

"It's been up and down over the last hours, I'm very happy with the medal," said Werro.

After years of being the woman everyone else chased, Hodgkinson found herself looking at the back of the rapidly rising Werro. The Swiss led from the gun and over the final 200m, glanced sideways several times to ensure Hodgkinson was not coming up on her shoulder.

She need not have worried, as she surged down the home straight out of reach of the Olympic champion.

"A bit of mixed emotions," Hodgkinson told the BBC. "I think with that level of competition, any medal is a really good achievement and another one to add to my collection so I can never be disappointed with that. But I'm defending champion so I wanted to do that.

"I've said all year it's really motivating to be in such a competitive event," she added on the calibre of the field. "I love it, I think it brings out the best in me. Championship racing, that's what it's all about."

Werro ran a jaw-dropping 1:53.80 at the Paris Diamond League on June 28, the third fastest time ever. The world record of 1:53.28 was set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.

Karsten Warholm of Norway, meanwhile, raced to his fourth successive European title in the 400m hurdles, clocking 46.63 seconds to break his own championship record.

"This means a lot and now I have more European golds than anyone before me in the 400m hurdles," Warholm told the BBC. "That's what motivates me now I'm starting to become an old horse."

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, who has struggled with injuries the past couple of seasons, cleared 2.32 metres to win his fourth European high jump gold medal.