Logo
Logo

Sport

Sydney FC reward caretaker Kisnorbo with three-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sydney FC reward caretaker Kisnorbo with three-year deal

Sydney FC reward caretaker Kisnorbo with three-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Troyes v Paris St. Germain - Stade de l'Aube, Troyes, France - May 7, 2023 Troyes coach Patrick Kisnorbo REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

19 May 2026 04:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY, May 19 : Sydney FC handed caretaker coach Patrick Kisnorbo the job on a permanent basis for the next three seasons on Tuesday after he guided the side to this weekend's A-League playoff final.

The former Australia, Leeds United and Leicester City central defender, who led Melbourne Victory to the Australian title in 2021, took over for the remainder of the season in late March.

The club have not lost in seven matches since, and on Saturday face Auckland FC in the playoff final looking to secure a record-extending sixth A-League title.

Sydney FC said they had conducted a three-month search for a new coach with Kisnorbo coming out on top of 19 other candidates from Australia and abroad.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I've really enjoyed working with the players over the past six weeks," Kisnorbo, who has also coached in France and Japan, said in a news release.

"There is an exciting future ahead for this football club and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement