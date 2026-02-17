Table-topping Arsenal's league position a hard-earned 'privilege', says Arteta

Feb 17 : Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described his team's position at the top of the Premier League as a 'privilege' earned through more than seven months of consistent excellence, as they prepare to face bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal are four points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 26 games ahead of Wednesday's visit to Wolves.

"The position we are in is a privilege because we have earned it and for so long," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"Seven and a half months is a long time to every single day do the right things and perform at the level we are. We need to embrace that.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"When you get to the latter stages of the season you understand the importance of every win and what you have to do," he added. "The team are in a good emotional state, really looking forward to playing tomorrow."

'REALLY TOUGH TEST'

The Spanish coach emphasised the need for Arsenal to embrace their position while acknowledging the task that awaits against Rob Edwards' Wolves side.

The two teams are separated by 48 points but Arsenal needed two own goals, including one in added time, to scrape a late win in the reverse fixture in December.

"We know we are going to play a really difficult match," Arteta said. "Our recent past with them showed how tough it was to win the three points. I know Rob really well and how he sets his teams up. It's going to be a really tough test."

When asked about his confidence in his squad's ability to deliver the Premier League title, Arteta said his belief came from their sustained performance across all competitions.

ARSENAL VYING FOR FOUR TROPHIES

Arsenal are vying for four trophies after cruising through to the Champions League knockout stage as table toppers, advancing to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the final of the League Cup where they will face Manchester City next month.

"They have given me the confidence because of what we've done up until now and every single day," Arteta explained.

"That's the biggest reassurance, to do it in every single competition and the manner we've done it with all the challenges we have faced already. It gives me confidence because it's the way we prepare.

"I don't get confidence from the things I imagine, I get it from what I see every day in the preparation and also how much the players want it. We are where we want to be, that's for sure."

Arteta said injured skipper Martin Odegaard and forward Kai Havertz would not make the trip to Wolves but he was hopeful they would return for Sunday's derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

Riccardo Calafiori is back in training after withdrawing from the starting lineup ahead of their 4-0 FA Cup home win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday, while fellow defender Ben White has overcome a hamstring issue caused by fatigue.