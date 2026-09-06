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Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion
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Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion

Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion
Boxing - Katie Taylor v Flora Pili - IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO World Super Lightweight Titles - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - September 5, 2026 Katie Taylor in action during her fight against Flora Pili REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion
Boxing - Katie Taylor v Flora Pili - IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO World Super Lightweight Titles - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - September 5, 2026 Katie Taylor in action during her fight against Flora Pili REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion
Boxing - Katie Taylor v Flora Pili - IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO World Super Lightweight Titles - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - September 5, 2026 Katie Taylor celebrates after winning the IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO World Super Lightweight Titles in her fight against Flora Pili REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Taylor beats Pili by unanimous decision to bow out as undisputed champion
Boxing - Katie Taylor v Flora Pili - IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO World Super Lightweight Titles - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - September 5, 2026 Katie Taylor in action during her fight against Flora Pili REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
06 Sep 2026 06:10AM
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DUBLIN, Sept 5 : Ireland's Katie Taylor ended her career in style on Saturday, the most decorated female boxer beating France's Flora Pili by unanimous decision to hang up her gloves as undisputed world super-lightweight champion before an 83,000 Croke Park crowd.

Taylor, now 40, finished her professional career on a high in front of her adoring fans with the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF belts in her possession and a remarkable 26-1 record.

Two judges scored it 100-90 and the other 98-91. 

Pili's defeat, by one of Ireland's greatest sporting heroes, was a first in 13 fights for the 29-year-old.

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"Croke Park! We did it," said Taylor as she saluted the crowd. "I don't know of any other country that would sell 80,000 tickets."

As the 2012 Olympic gold medallist walked to the ring for the last time, the emotion written across her face, the crowd cranked up the noise while a barrage of fireworks lit up the night sky to mark the end of a golden era in Irish sport.

Irish band Westlife had earlier entertained the crowd at the Gaelic games stadium that Taylor calls the 'Cathedral of Irish sport".

Source: Reuters
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