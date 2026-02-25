Taylor to hang up gloves after Dublin farewell fight this year

Feb 25 : Ireland's undisputed super-lightweight champion Katie Taylor has said she will retire after one final fight in Dublin this year, with the iconic Croke Park stadium topping her wish list for the career-ending bout.

The 39-year-old boxer, who has not fought since defeating Amanda Serrano in their trilogy clash in New York in July, confirmed her retirement plans but no opponent or exact date has been decided.

"We're still trying to figure the details out but I do plan on having one more fight this year. It's kind of like my retirement fight. It has been an amazing journey, the whole lot of it," Taylor told RTE Sport.

Taylor, who has enjoyed a decorated career spanning two decades and holds a remarkable 25-1 professional record, said ending her boxing journey on home soil had always been part of her plan.

"Over these last 20 years I've had the highs and the lows. It's just been an incredible, remarkable career and I've always wanted to end my career here in Ireland," she said.

"That's what we're hoping and preparing for, to have one last fight. It is going to be an amazing celebration."

TAYLOR ENDING CAREER IN DUBLIN

Taylor expressed her strong desire to stage the farewell fight at Croke Park, though the 2012 Olympic gold medallist acknowledged other Dublin venues remained options.

"I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career. Obviously we're still hoping for Croke Park, we're hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen," Taylor said.

"If it doesn't happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there.

"But Croke Park would be top of the list. Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be?"

Taylor, who was designated 'Champion in Recess' as she stepped away from boxing last year, said her farewell bout could take place in July or August.

"Either way I'm in the gym for whenever and whoever it will be. I'm staying sharp and ready," she added.