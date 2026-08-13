Taylor returns for New Zealand as Barrett goes to fullback against the Bulls

Aug 13 : New Zealand's Codie Taylor returns from injury, Beauden Barrett starts at fullback and uncapped Josh Jacomb takes the flyhalf position in the All Blacks' latest Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour match against the Pretoria-based Bulls on Saturday.

• Hooker Taylor is back after a calf problem to captain the side in a welcome injury boost for coach Dave Rennie.

• Rieko Ioane will start at centre with Josh Moorby and Leroy Carter the two wings, who make up a back three with Barrett.

• Loose-forward Ardie Savea, wing Will Jordan and scrumhalf Cam Roigard will all sit out the weekend match ahead of the first Test against the Springboks on August 22, as does flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who joined the squad this week in South Africa as an injury replacement for centre Billy Proctor.

• The All Blacks beat the Stormers (38-21) and Sharks (54-0) in their opening two games on the tour, which also includes a clash against the Johannesburg-based Lions and four Tests versus the Springboks.

• “This is also our final hit out before the first Test match against the Springboks, so it is an important game for us. There is healthy competition for Test spots so this is another opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection,” Rennie said.Starting XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Josh Jacomb, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Peter Lakai, 7-Anton Segner, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Patrick Tuipulotu, 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Xavier Numia.Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-George Bower, 18-Siale Lauaki, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Wallace Sititi, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Emoni Narawa