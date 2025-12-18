Singapore's fencers win two more gold medals at SEA Games, bring tally to six

BANGKOK: Singapore's fencers continued in their strong vein of form on Thursday (Dec 18) when they won two more gold at the 33rd SEA Games.

At the Fashion Island mall's Island Hall, the quartet of Samuel Robson, Jonathan Lim, Julian Soh and Raphael Tan saw off Malaysia 45-20 to take gold.

Singapore's men's foil team clinched silver at the last edition of the Games in Cambodia.