Singapore's fencers register best SEA Games performance with record eight-gold haul

BANGKOK: Singapore's fencers registered their best showing at the SEA Games after winning two golds on their final day of competition on Friday (Dec 19).

At the Fashion Island mall's Island Hall, the men's epee and women's foil teams brought Singapore's total gold haul at the Games to eight.

The quartet of Azfar Luqman Ong, Bron Sheum, Si To Jian Tong and Simon Lee beat Vietnam 44-34 to win their epee final, while Amita Berthier, Cheung Kemei, Maxine Wong and Stephanie Lee retained their foil crown with a 45-31 victory over the Philippines.