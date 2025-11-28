Meet the 16-year-old gymnast who made sporting history for Singapore while taking her O-Levels

SINGAPORE: For most 16-year-olds, sitting for one of the biggest examinations of their lives would be stressful enough.

But Amanda Yap was juggling two life-defining moments at once: her O-Levels and the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Rather than feeling overwhelmed, she found balance in the chaos itself.

"Having two things at once – my major exams and the competition – was quite beneficial because I didn't have to focus on one thing," she told CNA. "I wouldn't stress so much on one thing because I had other things to think about as well."

Her strategy worked. In Jakarta last month, Amanda made history as the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a world championships final, eventually placing sixth in the balance beam event.

A SISTER ACT

Her journey into gymnastics began the way many childhood pursuits do – following in the footsteps of an older sibling. As a toddler, she watched her sister Emma train and was fascinated by the gymnastic routines they watched on television.

“I always saw my sister do it and I found it really interesting. I wanted to try it myself too,” she said.

What started as casual fun gradually transformed into something more serious. By primary school, Amanda was competing for her school team. In Primary 6, she joined the National Training Centre, crossing the threshold from enthusiast to elite athlete.

"Throughout the years, I slowly gained more experience. And I realised that it was quite fun, and this was something I wanted to do."