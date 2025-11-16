Must-win Hong Kong match a chance for Lions to banish past regrets, says skipper Hariss

HONG KONG: Lions skipper Hariss Harun is more than familiar with the agony of being so close but yet so far.

As a 19-year-old, he and his teammates were on the brink of making the Asian Cup in 2010. In cold, blustery Amman, a draw in a qualifier against Jordan would have been enough to send Singapore through to the tournament the following year.

But a 2-1 defeat sealed Jordan's qualification to the tournament and the Lions' fate. And it remains a "fresh memory" for Hariss, now 34.

"The heartache after the game was really huge because a lot of the players knew the significance of what we did to get so close," he added.

"But to not get there was really painful ... We were in the game, we had the result for (part of the game). Then we conceded the set piece."

Ten of the starting eleven from that match have since retired. The last man standing is Hariss, who is now in a position to put things right.

"Now after so many years, we have the chance and opportunity to extinguish those regrets of yesteryears and breathe new life, new impetus, (and) be the catalyst for our football moving forward," he said.

"It's huge ... Not only for the national team, the players here, but for the whole country in terms of what are the plans back home and how we want to progress as a nation in football."

On Tuesday (Nov 18), Singapore will face Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium in a winner-takes-all Asian Cup qualifier. If the Lions win, they will qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.

Their only appearance at the Asian Cup was in 1984, with an automatic qualification as the host nation.

Speaking to CNA on Sunday (Nov 16) at the team's hotel in Hong Kong, Hariss said his side is focused on the task at hand.

"The biggest respect we can give to this game is that we prepare for it as best as we can, (put in the) best effort (and give) everything that we have to be ready," he said.