Singapore men's water polo team retain SEA Games crown after beating Indonesia

BANGKOK: Singapore's men's water polo team are once again Southeast Asia's top team after beating Indonesia 19-16 in their final round-robin match on Friday (Dec 19).

The victory at the Thammasat Water Sports Center means that they retained the title won at the 2023 Games.

Both teams came into the match unbeaten, having won against Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. But it was Singapore, a team with a significant number of Games newcomers, that topped the group due to a superior goal difference.