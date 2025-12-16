Singapore sweep all 3 gold medals available on first day of fencing at SEA Games 2025

BANGKOK: Singapore's fencers started their campaign on a strong note on Tuesday (Dec 16), as they swept all three gold medals on offer during day one of competition.

At the Fashion Island mall’s Island Hall, Raphael Tan, Elle Koh and Juliet Heng emerged victorious in their respective events.

Tan beat Thailand's Notethakod Wangpaisit 15-11 in the men's individual foil final, while Juliet Heng successfully defended her women's individual sabre title when she pipped Thailand's Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-14.

Tan beat compatriot Jonathan Lim in the semi-finals 15-8, while Heng defeated the Philippines' Charmaine Grace Andres 15-7.