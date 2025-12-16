Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder dominates, wins maiden SEA Games gold with a day to spare

PATTAYA: Singapore star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder is guaranteed a debut SEA Games gold, with one day of racing still to go.

At Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Tuesday (Dec 16), the Olympic bronze medallist won all four of his races in the men’s formula kite event.

After three days of racing, Maeder has won all of his 12 races, leaving his rivals with no mathematical chance of catching him on the competition's final day on Wednesday.

This is the first time kitefoiling has featured at the Games.

Maeder's victory marks the fourth gold won by Singapore’s sailing contingent in Thailand after wins by Ryan Lo (men’s ILCA 7), Ethan Chia (boys’ optimist), and Jania Ang (women’s ILCA 6).