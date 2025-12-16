Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder dominates, wins maiden SEA Games gold with a day to spare
After three days of racing, Max Maeder has won all of his 12 races, leaving his rivals with no mathematical chance of catching him.
PATTAYA: Singapore star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder is guaranteed a debut SEA Games gold, with one day of racing still to go.
At Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Tuesday (Dec 16), the Olympic bronze medallist won all four of his races in the men’s formula kite event.
After three days of racing, Maeder has won all of his 12 races, leaving his rivals with no mathematical chance of catching him on the competition's final day on Wednesday.
This is the first time kitefoiling has featured at the Games.
Maeder's victory marks the fourth gold won by Singapore’s sailing contingent in Thailand after wins by Ryan Lo (men’s ILCA 7), Ethan Chia (boys’ optimist), and Jania Ang (women’s ILCA 6).
The 19-year-old started 2025 by retaining his crown at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta and went on to also successfully defend his Formula Kite European Championships open title.
He also won the Sportsman of the Year title for the first time at the Singapore Sports Awards in June.
However, Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi has been a thorn in Maeder’s side this year, pipping him at the French Olympic Week event in April and the Formula Kite Youth European Championships in June.
The Singaporean also lost out to Pianosi at the Formula Kite World Championships in October, and missed out on a hat-trick of titles in the event.
At the IKA Youth World Championships in Portugal, which ended on Nov 1, Maeder finished outside the top three.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!