Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder wins Sportsman of the Year for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder won the Sportsman of the Year title for the first time at the Singapore Sports Awards on Friday (Jun 20) night.

The 18-year-old had taken home Sportsboy of the Year honours for the last three years, but earned the top prize this time in recognition of a stellar 2024 season, including a historic Olympic bronze at the Paris Olympics.

The teen has also been on fire this year, retaining his title at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta, while last month, he successfully defended his Formula Kite European Championships open title.

Maeder, who is currently the world's top-ranked kitefoiler, was not present at Swissotel the Stamford, where the awards ceremony was held, due to his ongoing season. He was instead represented by his parents, Valentin Maeder and Hwee Keng Maeder. They collected a cheque for S$10,000 (US$7,700) on his behalf.

Wushu exponent Zeanne Law's feats were also recognised as she sealed her maiden Sportswoman of the Year accolade, having won the Sportsgirl of the Year title in 2024. Among her highlights were two golds at the World Taijiquan Championships in August last year.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who is also Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president, paid tribute to Maeder's achievements in her speech at the awards ceremony.

"Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder had a season to remember in 2024, winning nearly every title available and capping it off with a bronze medal at the Olympic Games," she said.

Ms Fu also lauded Team Singapore's "extraordinary year", noting that 15 out of the 23-member contingent in Paris had made their Olympic debut.

"From regional competitions to the grand stage of the Paris Olympic Games, our athletes stood shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best - proving that Singapore has earned its place on the global sporting map," she said.

On the World Aquatics Championships, which Singapore will host next for the first time next month, Ms Fu called the event a "major milestone and a proud moment for our sports community". The championships runs second only to the Olympics in terms of prestige.

Organised by SNOC as well as Sport Singapore, and supported by the Tote Board, the Singapore Sports Awards recognise the most deserving individuals and teams in sports for 2024.

Kai Minejima Lee (indoor skydiving) and Charlotte Ng Leting (wushu) secured the Sportsboy and Sportsgirl of the Year awards respectively, while Yeo Mee Hong (netball) was named Coach of the Year.