'I don't think about what's happened in the past': Singapore's Max Maeder is all about consistency amid change
CNA catches up with the kitefoiler close to a year after his historic Olympics bronze medal.
SINGAPORE: It has been almost four years since the world's top-ranked kitefoiler missed out on the podium at an official competition.
That's a whopping 30 events, according to statistics from the World Sailing Federation.
It goes to show that while some things may have changed since his Olympics bronze in August, Singapore's Maximilian Maeder has remained one of the sport's top athletes.
After his historic achievement off the coast of Marseille, Maeder went on to win four consecutive titles, taking the Austrian leg of the KiteFoil World Series, the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships, the Italian leg of the Kitefoil World Series and the Formula Youth European Championships.
He then started 2025 by retaining his title at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta, and took silver at the French Olympic Week event.
Last month, he successfully defended his Formula Kite European Championships open title.
In an interview with CNA on Saturday (Jun 7), the 18-year-old spoke about how he has matured since the Olympics.
"I think I have changed after the Games, but not exclusively because of the Games," said Maeder.
"(That change) is a level of maturity, a level of acceptance because it's a little naive to think with a certain amount of effort or with the effort that you feel comfortable putting in, that you can get results that you're comfortable with."
Understanding that effort does not always equate to results means that unfavourable outcomes no longer weigh on Maeder as much as it did before.
"I'm still nervous, I'm still anxious, I'm still eager to compete. However, it doesn't crush me on the same level it does before," he said.
"It doesn't mean I'm less competitive, it doesn't mean I'm less eager ... It's unnecessary to get upset or get frustrated to a certain point, because it's not going to make you any faster or any better by being frustrated."
For Maeder, every meet is a "fresh, clean slate".
"There is that element that you should be focusing on what you're doing instead of thinking about what results you're going to get ... However, it's inevitable that your mind drifts to those type of thoughts," he said.
"I don't think about what's happened in the past because it's already done, it was happening in that context. You have now a new context, you have a new situation, and you have new skills that have been practiced by your competitors, by you, etc; and it's time to 'prove yourself again'."
That is not to say he does not feel external pressures.
"If others want me to do well, there is some feeling of that," Maeder. "However ... it is dwarfed by what I expect from myself and what I want to achieve for myself."
DEALING WITH CHANGE
In 2024, Maeder competed in seven competitions, winning them all with the exception of the Olympics.
Prior to the Paris Games, the youngster won five events in a row, including the Asian Games, European Championships and the World Championships.
"If you look at the (Olympic) Games, the Games were the worst result of 2024, and it's a third place," he said.
"And then I was able to learn how to deal with not being in a good position or not having a good race. It's always very valuable. Of course I don't like it, but it's a good thing to have that experience."
His bronze medal ended Singapore’s eight-year wait for an Olympic podium finish since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.
Maeder, then 17, also became Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist.
And with all that came increased attention.
'It's been very respectful of me and my time and I guess, my presence. I haven't felt like it was overwhelming in any sense," said Maeder.
But fame has also provided the teenager, described by his father in a previous interview as "sincerely contribution-minded", with a bigger platform to contribute.
"It's a great thing to be able to have something behind the words: 'I want to contribute' ... It's no longer some plan; pipe dream in the future," said Maeder.
"It is something that you are doing actively or that you're in the process of doing ... And it's great."
This year has not been without challenges, including a injury to his right shoulder - sustained in a crash during training two months ago - which Maeder described as the worst he's ever had.
'I was warming up ... the wind was strong, but I wasn't traveling at a high speed. It was relatively low speed. So as I fell down and had the crash, I thought: 'Oh, it's so slow' ... and I didn't tense up, I didn't prepare myself, I didn't brace," Maeder explained.
"And then the strong winds pulled a little bit harder than I was anticipating ... The first thing I noticed was my shoulder is not moving right. It does not feel like it's moving in the right position."
His shoulder joint clicked back into place 30 seconds later, and Maeder was able to compete in a regatta 10 days later.
"Since the injury, I competed in two events where I felt nothing. It's just to be prudent and (to have) added care, to strengthen the shoulder muscles a little bit and decrease the risk (with exercises)," said Maeder.
He has at least three competitions pencilled in for the second half of 2025, including the World Championships and the SEA Games, should the sport be included.
The plan is to put in the work with his younger brother Karl, along with the latter's training partner and coach.
And of the many insights gleaned throughout his still-blossoming sporting career, a recent one is to accept that he will not be the best at certain times.
"You don't beat yourself up about stuff that you did badly, or you don't celebrate a win for too long," he added.
"You look to make a step forward each time, and always constantly make progress."