'I don't think about what's happened in the past': Singapore's Max Maeder is all about consistency amid change

Understanding that effort does not always equate to results means that unfavourable outcomes no longer weigh on Maeder as much as it did before.

"I'm still nervous, I'm still anxious, I'm still eager to compete. However, it doesn't crush me on the same level it does before," he said.

"It doesn't mean I'm less competitive, it doesn't mean I'm less eager ... It's unnecessary to get upset or get frustrated to a certain point, because it's not going to make you any faster or any better by being frustrated."

For Maeder, every meet is a "fresh, clean slate".

"There is that element that you should be focusing on what you're doing instead of thinking about what results you're going to get ... However, it's inevitable that your mind drifts to those type of thoughts," he said.

"I don't think about what's happened in the past because it's already done, it was happening in that context. You have now a new context, you have a new situation, and you have new skills that have been practiced by your competitors, by you, etc; and it's time to 'prove yourself again'."

That is not to say he does not feel external pressures.

"If others want me to do well, there is some feeling of that," Maeder. "However ... it is dwarfed by what I expect from myself and what I want to achieve for myself."

DEALING WITH CHANGE

In 2024, Maeder competed in seven competitions, winning them all with the exception of the Olympics.

Prior to the Paris Games, the youngster won five events in a row, including the Asian Games, European Championships and the World Championships.

"If you look at the (Olympic) Games, the Games were the worst result of 2024, and it's a third place," he said.

"And then I was able to learn how to deal with not being in a good position or not having a good race. It's always very valuable. Of course I don't like it, but it's a good thing to have that experience."

His bronze medal ended Singapore’s eight-year wait for an Olympic podium finish since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.

Maeder, then 17, also became Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist.

And with all that came increased attention.

'It's been very respectful of me and my time and I guess, my presence. I haven't felt like it was overwhelming in any sense," said Maeder.