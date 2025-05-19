Singapore star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder retains European Championships open title

SINGAPORE: Singapore star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder successfully defended his Formula Kite European Championships open title on Monday (May 19) after holding his nerve to snatch victory on the final day of racing.

The 18-year-old pipped Italy's Ricardo Pianosi, winning the first two races in the medal series to take the crown.

As Maeder is not European, he took the open or overall title. Runner-up Pianosi took the continental or European title.

In the opening series, Pianosi topped the fleet with 18 nett points, landing him one match point and automatic qualification to the medal series. 18-year-old Maeder scored 40 nett points and placed second, which meant that he too qualified automatically.

Going into the final day of racing in Urla, Türkiye, Pianosi needed just one more match point in the four-man final to win.

However, it was the Singaporean who kept his nerve and sealed the victory after two straight race wins. Pianosi took silver and Switzerland's Gian Andrea Stragiotti the bronze.

Maeder started the year by retaining his title at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta in Palma, Mallorca, last month.

He finished ahead of Pianosi and Austria’s Valentin Bontus.

The Singaporean then took silver at the French Olympic Week event in Hyeres, France, in late April behind Pianosi.