Max Maeder's debut, Young Lions' big test: 5 things to look out for as Singapore begins SEA Games campaign

BANGKOK: Eighteen years after it last hosted the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Korat, Thailand will once again hold the region's biggest sporting meet from Dec 9 to Dec 20.

This time around, however, things are markedly low-key in the sprawling metropolis of Bangkok where most events will be held.

Organisers recently announced they were moving venues for 10 sports to Bangkok, including men's football, because of severe flooding in Thailand's south, which has killed more than 170 people.

Neighbour Cambodia also announced its withdrawal from nine sports, citing safety concerns, as a border row with Thailand simmers.

This has meant a less-than-celebratory mood with little buzz or visible publicity ahead of the opening ceremony next Tuesday (Dec 9).

But for other nations, it is all systems go.

Singapore, for one, is sending its largest contingent to the Games, with 930 athletes set to compete in 48 sports. The men's baseball team were the first in action as they beat Laos 13-1 on Friday.

Here are five things to look out for as CNA brings you the latest from the 33rd SEA Games.

1. How will Max Maeder do in his SEA Games debut?

There are only a small group of Olympic medalists who have competed at the SEA Games and later this month, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder will join this select tribe.

Maeder, who clinched bronze at last year’s Olympics, will be making his Games debut.

This year, the 19-year-old has not quite hit the same heights he did in 2024, but has still notched a number of title wins.

Maeder started 2025 by retaining his crown at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta and went on to also successfully defend his Formula Kite European Championships open title.