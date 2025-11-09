Singapore’s Jason Teh captures second major badminton title at Korea Masters

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh brushed aside Japanese Yudai Okimoto 21-14, 21-15 in the men's singles final of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Sunday (Nov 9) for his second major career title.

The top seed lived up to his billing in the South Korean city of Iksan, as he did not drop a set in five matches en route to his second Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 title of the year.

Teh clinched his first men's singles title at the Thailand Masters in February.

In the women's singles final, favourite Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei beat Vietnamese second seed Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-15.

"It's been a tough period," he wrote in an Instagram post, "thanks everyone who has helped and supported me!"

"Grateful for this and to be able to keep learning," Teh said.

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) congratulated Teh, 25, on Instagram, hailing what had been "a week of stellar performances and composure on the court”.

“It was a wonderful show of what determination and belief can achieve,” SBA added.

The world number 26 will now head to the city of Kumamoto to take part in the Japan Masters.

He will join fellow Singaporean and world number 9 Loh Kean Yew in the main draw of the BWF Super 500 tournament, where Thailand's third-ranked Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be the top seed.

Both Loh and Teh have also been named as part of Team Singapore's contingent for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand next month.