Tears in Scaloni's eyes as Argentina storm back to sink Egypt

ATLANTA, July 7 : Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he was overcome with emotion after his side's 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday, shedding tears alongside Lionel Messi after the defending champions recovered from two goals down to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Argentina, trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining, struck through Cristian Romero, Messi and a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernandez to avoid a shock loss to the North African side.

"I always get emotional. Sometimes the tears come out," Scaloni told reporters. "The tears came in the dressing room too. The boys even call me 'the cry baby,' but I don't care.

"For all of us who played soccer for 20 years, to feel what we felt today again is incredible. I think most coaches who played soccer become coaches because of days like this, because of those emotions, that adrenaline," he added.

Scaloni said he never felt the game had slipped away from Argentina despite Egypt's two-goal advantage.

"I always felt the game was on our side. Beyond the result, I don't think the team was playing badly. We had chances," he said.

SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT

Scaloni stressed that Tuesday's performance marked a significant improvement from the previous round, when Argentina needed 120 minutes to defeat Cape Verde 3-2 and showed signs of vulnerability in a gruelling physical test.

"Against Cape Verde it was worse, we really looked in trouble. Today, even when it was 0-2, the feeling was that at some point we would get a chance and could turn it around," he said. "Today we played totally different soccer."

Scaloni also praised his 39-year-old captain Messi, who missed a penalty in the first half and was also seen crying after inspiring the comeback with a goal and an assist.

"I'm convinced that he plays soccer for moments like this... For him to feel these emotions at this stage of his career is hard to explain," Scaloni said.

"It was an unforgettable moment, one of the best," the coach added. "Whatever happens from here on, this team gives me the feeling that it never stops believing, even when everything is going against it."

Argentina will play Switzerland or Colombia in the last eight in Kansas City on Saturday.