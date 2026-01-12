Teenage super sub Mbaye could prove decisive for Senegal

TANGIERS, Morocco, Jan 12 : Senegal’s 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye has emerged as a potential future star for African football, and his role as a super substitute at the Africa Cup of Nations could yet prove decisive for his team.

One of a number of exciting new players on display over the last three weeks at the tournament in Morocco, Mbaye has made the biggest impact, featuring in each of Senegal’s matches off the bench.

As they prepare to face Egypt in Wednesday’s semi-final in Tangiers, his impact will be part of the planning as Senegal look to advance to Sunday’s final.

His powerful and pacy running, dribbling skills, and a sharp nose for goal have given Senegal a serious addition to their already much-vaunted attack.

“He’s a gem, and we need to nurture him,” said coach Pape Bouna Thiaw.

“We know what he can bring to this team, and we will do everything we can to ensure he thrives and is at his best.”

Mbaye netted in Senegal’s 3-1 win over Sudan in the round of 16, officially becoming, at 17 years, 11 months, and 11 days, the second youngest scorer in tournament history. The youngest is Chiva Nzigou of Gabon, who was allegedly 16 when he scored in the 2000 finals, but has since admitted being an age cheat, although the record is not expunged.

Mbaye, who turns 18 this month, was close to a goal in Senegal’s second group game against the Democratic Republic of Congo when he was brought on a minute after the Congolese took the lead in Tangiers.

IMPACT EIGHT MINUTES AFTER COMING OFF THE BENCH

Eight minutes later, a surging run down the right led to him firing off a shot that the goalkeeper could not hold, allowing Sadio Mane to equalise.

"He has this spark within him. He's young, but you don't notice that on the pitch. Every time he comes on, he brings something extra," said Senegal teammate Krepin Diatta.

Mbaye won his first cap in November, in a friendly against Brazil, having one month previously played for France’s under-19 team, with Thiaw visiting him at Paris St Germain to persuade him to switch allegiance.

"It was easy to convince the player. Ibrahim wanted to play for Senegal," said the coach.

They had been tracking him from last season when PSG used him as a starter for their opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign. He was an unused substitute in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in May and this season has started eight times for the French giants, including October’s Champions League win at Barcelona.

Thiaw says the experience of rubbing shoulders with Senegal’s top players will be beneficial for Mbaye.

“He is in a squad where he has the chance to work with players like Sadio Mane, who has won everything and can guide him, like Kalidou Koulibaly and Gana Gueye, who are familiar with the highest level. Now, we need to protect him properly,” added the coach.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Tangiers; Editing by Ed Osmond)