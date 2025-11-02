Logo
Teenager Diomande sparkles in Leipzig's 3-1 win over Stuttgart
Teenager Diomande sparkles in Leipzig's 3-1 win over Stuttgart

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande scores their second goal
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig's Johan Bakayoko in action
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 1, 2025 Referee shows yellow card to VfB Stuttgart's Ramon Hendriks
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig's Romulo Cardoso scores their third goal
02 Nov 2025 12:42AM
LEIPZIG, Germany :Teenager Yan Diomande scored once and helped set up another goal as RB Leipzig beat visitors VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday, to snap their opponents' five-game winning streak and climb back into second place in the Bundesliga.

Ole Werner's team, who have now won seven of their last eight league matches, took a 45th-minute lead courtesy of Jeff Chabot's own goal when he tried to clear Ivory Coast international Diomande's powerful cutback.

The 18-year-old then turned scorer seven minutes after the restart, firing in despite being surrounded by three Stuttgart defenders and leaving keeper Alexander Nuebel frozen on the spot.

The hosts eased off and paid the price when substitute Tiago Tomas slipped into the box to cut the deficit in the 65th minute but a blunder by Nuebel in stoppage time allowed Romulo Cardoso to slot in and kill off the game.

Leipzig are second on 22 points, two behind leaders Bayern Munich, in action later against Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart dropped to fourth on 18.

Source: Reuters
