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Teenager Diomande starts for Ivory Coast against Ecuador
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Teenager Diomande starts for Ivory Coast against Ecuador

Teenager Diomande starts for Ivory Coast against Ecuador

Soccer Football - International Friendly - France v Ivory Coast - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - June 4, 2026 Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande in action with France's Ibrahima Konate REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

15 Jun 2026 05:55AM
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PHILADELPHIA, June 14 : Ivory Coast have selected teenage forward Yan Diomande to start up front alongside the experienced Nicolas Pepe for Sunday's World Cup Group E clash against Ecuador.

• Diomande starts after an excellent season for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

• Midfielder Franck Kessie will lead the African side with Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on the bench.

• Veteran forward Enner Valencia starts for Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying. 

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• Ecuador will have a back three of Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho. They conceded only five goals in 18 World Cup qualifiers.

Lineups:

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Yan Diomande, Elye Wahi, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Toure

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Alan Minda, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata

Source: Reuters
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