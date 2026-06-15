Teenager Diomande starts for Ivory Coast against Ecuador

PHILADELPHIA, June 14 : Ivory Coast have selected teenage forward Yan Diomande to start up front alongside the experienced Nicolas Pepe for Sunday's World Cup Group E clash against Ecuador.

• Diomande starts after an excellent season for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

• Midfielder Franck Kessie will lead the African side with Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on the bench.

• Veteran forward Enner Valencia starts for Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying.

• Ecuador will have a back three of Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho. They conceded only five goals in 18 World Cup qualifiers.

Lineups:

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Yan Diomande, Elye Wahi, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Toure

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Alan Minda, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata