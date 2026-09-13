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Teenager Ugochukwu becomes first F3 champion from the United States
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Teenager Ugochukwu becomes first F3 champion from the United States

Teenager Ugochukwu becomes first F3 champion from the United States
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Madring, Madrid, Spain - September 13, 2026 Campos Racing's Ugo Ugochukwu celebrates after winning the Formula 3 race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Teenager Ugochukwu becomes first F3 champion from the United States
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Madring, Madrid, Spain - September 13, 2026 Campos Racing's Ugo Ugochukwu celebrates after winning the Formula 3 race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Teenager Ugochukwu becomes first F3 champion from the United States
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Madring, Madrid, Spain - September 13, 2026 Campos Racing's Ugo Ugochukwu celebrates after winning the Formula 3 race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
13 Sep 2026 05:35PM
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MADRID, Sept 13 : Former McLaren junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu became the first FIA Formula Three champion from the United States at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The tall 19-year-old finished second in the final round of the season for Campos Racing at the Madring to finish 14 points clear of Briton Freddie Slater, an Audi junior driver.

Slater, 18, had gone into the weekend 15 points clear of his U.S. rival.

The junior series is one rung below Formula Two on the ladder to Formula One.

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New York-born Ugochukwu follows in the footsteps of past F3 champions Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto, who now race in Formula One with McLaren and Audi respectively.

"We knew we just had to keep it clean to clinch the title, and that's what we did. No mistakes, brought it home and super pleased," he said.

Source: Reuters
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