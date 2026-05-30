Teichmann topples world No. 10 Muchova in straight sets

PARIS, May 29 : Switzerland's Jil Teichmann dazzled against Czech Karolina Muchova, a former French Open runner-up, winning 6-1 7-5 at Roland Garros on Friday, making it to the last 16 for the first time since 2022.

• The 28-year-old Swiss, who dropped to world number 170 following a sabbatical last year, made a commanding start against Muchova, the world number 10, dominating the opening set and losing only a single game.

• Teichmann, who reached the semi-finals in Rabat last week, carried her claycourt momentum into Roland Garros, demonstrating her prowess on her favourite surface.

• Despite a resurgent Muchova building a commanding 5-1 lead in the second set, Teichmann mounted a remarkable comeback, combining relentless grit with precise groundstrokes to win six games in a row and seal the match.

• "I was not thinking of, oh, I'm going to turn it around like that to do six games in a row, but I was just going point by point, being in the present and it worked out very well," Teichmann said.

• After Muchova, who was a finalist in Paris in 2021, Teichmann will meet world number eight Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

• "Obviously it's going to be a tough match," she said. "I'm ready, I'm here to play, so I'm looking forward to it."