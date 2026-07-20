Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final

NEW YORK, July 19 : A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for the South Americans in second-half stoppage time.

Spain beat Argentina after extra time thanks to a goal by substitute Ferran Torres to clinch their second World Cup.