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Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
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Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final

Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi next to assistant coach Walter Samuel IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and coaching staff clash with Spain's Eric Garcia after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the match as Spain wins the World Cup REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the match as Spain wins the World Cup REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
20 Jul 2026 06:36AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 06:39AM)
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NEW YORK, July 19 : A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for the South Americans in second-half stoppage time.

Spain beat Argentina after extra time thanks to a goal by substitute Ferran Torres to clinch their second World Cup.

Source: Reuters
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