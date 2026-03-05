Ten-man Newcastle beat Man Utd 2-1 to end Carrick's unbeaten run

NEWCASTLE, England, March 4 : William Osula came off the bench to score a late winner as a 10-man Newcastle United beat high-flying Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday to end Michael Carrick's unbeaten run as interim manager.

Playing the entire second half with a player down, Newcastle stunned third-placed United with a spectacular solo goal on the stroke of fulltime.

The defeat left the visitors nine points adrift of second-placed Manchester City, held 2-2 at home by struggling Nottingham Forest, and still level with Aston Villa on 51 points.

The game turned on a chaotic 10 minutes of first-half stoppage time, when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for a second yellow card after the referee decided he had taken a dive, with the clock at 45+1.

Anthony Gordon won a penalty after a clash with United captain Bruno Fernandes five minutes later and put Newcastle 1-0 up with his ninth successful spot kick out of nine so far this season.

The halftime whistle had still to be blown when Fernandes, from a set piece, found Casemiro who headed in the equaliser at 45+9.

Despite the numerical advantage, Carrick's side struggled to assert themselves in the second half and at times looked more like the team with 10 as Newcastle pushed forward in search of the winner.