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Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
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Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16

Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Matt Freese, Tim Ream and Chris Richards of the U.S. in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Haris Tabakovic REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Malik Tillman of the U.S. scores their second goal from a free-kick REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Dedic in action with Christian Pulisic of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble
02 Jul 2026 10:15AM
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SANTA CLARA, California, July 1 : The United States reached the World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia on Wednesday, with Malik Tillman scoring from a free kick to see the 10-man co-hosts home after Folarin Balogun was sent off having opened the scoring in the first half.

• Tillman struck in the 82nd minute to double the U.S.'s lead after Balogun was dismissed earlier in the half for a heavy challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee review.

• Balogun earlier capitalised on a fortuitous deflection off marker Muharemovic to slip a left-foot shot under the goalkeeper's legs in the 45th minute.

• The U.S. won their first knockout match at a World Cup since their run to the 2002 quarter-finals.

• The co-hosts face Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters
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