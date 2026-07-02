Ten-man United States beat Bosnia 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16

SANTA CLARA, California, July 1 : The United States reached the World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia on Wednesday, with Malik Tillman scoring from a free kick to see the 10-man co-hosts home after Folarin Balogun was sent off having opened the scoring in the first half.

• Tillman struck in the 82nd minute to double the U.S.'s lead after Balogun was dismissed earlier in the half for a heavy challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee review.

• Balogun earlier capitalised on a fortuitous deflection off marker Muharemovic to slip a left-foot shot under the goalkeeper's legs in the 45th minute.

• The U.S. won their first knockout match at a World Cup since their run to the 2002 quarter-finals.

• The co-hosts face Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.