Ten-man Villa earn 0-0 home draw with wasteful Newcastle

BIRMINGHAM, England :Aston Villa survived defender Ezri Konsa's dismissal to salvage a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United in their Premier League opener on Saturday, with the visitors missing want-away striker Alexander Isak as they created chances but failed to finish.

Newcastle's new signing Anthony Elanga almost scored in the third minute but Villa's 34-year-old goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who was replacing the suspended Emi Martinez, made an excellent reflex save on his league debut to deny the Swedish winger.

Bizot was called into action several more times as Eddie Howe's side dominated, getting down smartly to his right to turn a low Anthony Gordon shot away for a corner and coming to collect a stream of crosses as he grew in confidence.

Villa managed to steady the ship and plug some of the gaps, and they could have taken the lead early in the second half when John McGinn picked out Boubacar Kamara with a super cross, but the midfielder’s header was straight at keeper Nick Pope.

Villa forward Ollie Watkins had a similar tame shot after 65 minutes before the home side were thrown into disarray a minute later when Konsa was shown a straight red card.

Elanga had picked up the ball as Newcastle launched a counter-attack and sent a superb pass through the middle for Gordon to chase. Konsa was sent off for pulling the forward's shoulder to prevent him getting through on goal.

Newcastle continued to fire crosses into the box but without a recognised centre-forward such as clinical Sweden international Isak, who wants to leave the club amid interest from champions Liverpool, they could not convert them.

Howe finally sent on a striker in the shape of William Osula in the 90th minute but there was not enough time left for him to make an impression and the game ended in a stalemate.