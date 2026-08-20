Tension mounting as Springboks, All Blacks ready for opening test of tour series

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 : Marketed as 'Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry', the four-match series between South Africa and New Zealand has been preceded by spiky exchanges over the teams' contrasting playing styles, stoking tensions before Saturday’s first test in Johannesburg.

The incident-filled rivalry stretches back more than a century, and the first tour series between the countries in 30 years has quickly acquired a combative edge ahead of the clash at Ellis Park.

New Zealand’s opening three matches against provincial opposition have all featured the All Blacks’ high-tempo running game, an approach that has delighted purists and drawn a sharp contrast with South Africa’s emphasis on forward power, set pieces and tactical kicking.

But the Springboks have bristled at suggestions they will seek to disrupt New Zealand’s rhythm by slowing the game through frequent stoppages.

"There’s certainly been a narrative out there, which is very technical around the speed of the game and the slowing down of the game," South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said at the start of the week.

"You can see on their social media, they are advocating this high-intensity, multi-phase game, saying: 'nobody can keep up with us'. But there are always three truths – New Zealand’s truth, the world’s truth and our truth,” he added.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has raised concerns from the start of the tour about slow play from South African teams.

"We’ve played club (provincial franchise) sides where it's been very slow. One of the lineouts against the Sharks took 50 seconds to set," he said.

The not-so-subtle use of press conferences to air those concerns has also increased the pressure on English referee Matthew Carley, who will take charge of the opening test with his handling of the contest certain to come under close scrutiny.

SPICY BUILD-UP

The exchanges have added spice to a meeting between the world’s two top-ranked teams. The Springboks go into the match on a 12-game winning streak, while New Zealand impressed in last month’s Nations Championship during Rennie’s first three matches in charge.

Both teams were named on Thursday, with South Africa omitting captain Siya Kolisi in favour of flanker Paul de Villiers, who has emerged as their new force at the breakdown, and selecting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf.

The All Blacks had injury concerns around Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard, but all have been passed fit to play, with captain Ardie Savea coming into the side for his first appearance.

Saturday’s clash will be the 111th meeting between the two sides, with the All Blacks’ 63 triumphs giving them a 57 per cent winning record.

However, South Africa inflicted a record defeat on New Zealand in their most recent meeting in the Rugby Championship last year, winning 43-10 in Wellington after losing 24-17 in Auckland a week earlier. The Springboks are also most pundits’ favourites to prevail on Saturday.

(Editing by Toby Davis)