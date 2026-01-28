Thailand's Chanloung cross-country siblings return home for 2026 Winter Games

MILAN, Jan 28 : Karen and Mark Chanloung grew up in the Italian Alps where winter sports are a way of life and children are on skis almost as soon as they can stand.

At the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, however, they will be representing Thailand, a tropical nation with little tradition but growing ambitions in winter sport.

The cross-country skiing siblings, born to an Italian mother and a Thai father, were raised in Gressoney-La-Trinité in Italy's Aosta Valley.

They have already represented Thailand at two Winter Olympics, in PyeongChang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022 and are set to make it three in a row, bringing their journey full circle back to Italy.

"This Olympics will be more special because it’s in Italy, where we grew up", Karen, 29, told Reuters.

ENJOYING FAMILY SUPPORT

The cross‑country events will be held in Tesero, Val di Fiemme, a venue she knows well from her junior years.

"There will be a lot of support, this time Grandma Ada will come too," she said.

Initially trained in Italy's competitive regional system, both siblings raced in the Italian team before switching allegiance to Thailand in 2016, helping build a national federation basically from scratch.

The move was unusual, both pragmatic and emotional.

"It felt exciting to represent our dad's country and create something of our own," she said.

Father Boonchan Chanloung has served as team manager and technical leader, while their mother, Maria Vittoria Comune, is a physiotherapist who has supported them during major competitions.

Mark, aged 30, is expected to contest several endurance events, while Karen focuses on the women's 10 km. The siblings are also expected to carry Thailand's flag at the opening ceremony on February 6 on behalf of a small group of competitors.

BUILDING A BASE

Representing Thailand meant fewer resources but also more room to grow and the Chanloungs' Olympic appearances captured public attention back home.

Since 2018, Thailand's sports authorities have invested in roller-skiing programmes, using asphalt and purpose-built circuits to introduce endurance disciplines to young athletes.

Broader progress was underlined in 2024 when Thailand won its first Winter Youth Olympic medal — a silver in women’s monobob at Gangwon — marking a milestone for a country still building winter-sport infrastructure.

While continuing to compete internationally, Mark has become a mentor to a new generation of Thai skiers, offering advice on technique and equipment.

"The Thai winter sport federation is a young organization working with athletes who start from very basic levels and need years to become internationally competitive", he said.

But he added: "Among the so‑called exotic nations Thailand has one of the most organised programmes for kids and for winter sports in general. They’re on the right track."