Thitikul, Hull and Ko among those to join women's indoor golf league

Jan 19 : World number one Jeeno Thitikul from Thailand, England's Charley Hull, and three-times major winner Lydia Ko are among the first group of committed LPGA Tour players for the new women's tech-infused indoor team golf league.

The other confirmed players for WTGL, which is the women's version of the league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are world number 25 Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, a seven-time member of the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

"WTGL will be a global stage to showcase LPGA Tour stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world's best," said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports.

"These players will thrive in WTGL's competitive environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic'd in the modern match play team format."

The WTGL is preparing for a launch in winter 2026-27, after the upcoming LPGA season.

The LPGA and TMRW Sports announced two weeks ago the creation of the WTGL which they said would feature the world's best women golfers competing across a season of fast-paced, team match play in the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Like the TGL, the women's version will be a hybrid of virtual and real-life play featuring teams of players hitting shots at a five-storey-high simulator screen before moving to a green that can rotate 360 degrees, creating hole-to-hole variations.