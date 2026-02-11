Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Thomas Frank with relegation dogfight looming

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank after nine months in charge, the Premier League club said on Wednesday (Feb 11), after a woeful run of results left the north London club hovering five points above the relegation zone.

Pressure on Frank had been mounting, and Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left his team in 16th place with 29 points from 26 matches and looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together," Spurs said in a statement.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Frank, who joined Brentford in 2018 and established them as a top-flight club after gaining promotion, has struggled to replicate those methods at last season's Europa League winners, Tottenham.

The writing looked to be on the wall for the 52-year-old after Tuesday's defeat by Newcastle United - their 11th of the league campaign.