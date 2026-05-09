Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash

May 9 : Guillermo Thomas Silva won stage two of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday to become the first Uruguayan to win a Grand Tour stage after a dramatic sprint following a crash involving nearly 20 riders disrupted the hilly, rain-soaked 221 km ride from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria.

Spaniard Florian Stork lost a photo finish to the XDS Astana rider and Giulio Ciccone finished third.

Australian Jay Vine, one of the riders injured in a crash about 198 km in, was taken to hospital and had to abandon the race.