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Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash
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Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash

Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Cervia to Corno alle Scale - Italy - May 17, 2026 XDS Astana Team's Guillermo Thomas Silva celebrates crossing the line to win stage 9 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Cervia to Corno alle Scale - Italy - May 17, 2026 XDS Astana Team's Guillermo Thomas Silva crosses the line to win stage 9 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Thomas Silva sprints to victory in Giro stage 2 after nearly 20 riders crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 2 - Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo - Bulgaria - May 9, 2026 XDS Astana Team's Guillermo Thomas Silva crosses the line to win stage 2 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
09 May 2026 11:12PM
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May 9 : Guillermo Thomas Silva won stage two of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday to become the first Uruguayan to win a Grand Tour stage after a dramatic sprint following a crash involving nearly 20 riders disrupted the hilly, rain-soaked 221 km ride from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria.

Spaniard Florian Stork lost a photo finish to the XDS Astana rider and Giulio Ciccone finished third.

Australian Jay Vine, one of the riders injured in a crash about 198 km in, was taken to hospital and had to abandon the race.

Source: Reuters
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