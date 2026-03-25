Tiger returns to action at TGL Finals in Florida

March 24 : Tiger Woods returned to action for the first time since July 2024 to lead his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals showdown on Tuesday in what could be a test run ahead of the Masters next month.

Woods, 50, said ahead of the match to expect some rust even in the indoor golf format, which combines elements of simulated golf with real chipping and putting.

"There he is, there's a little pop," Woods' Jupiter Links teammate Max Homa said after Woods hit a tee shot.

Woods gamely set up a birdie putt that Homa converted on the fourth hole for an early 2-0 lead before the Justin Rose-led Los Angeles Golf Club responded to tie it 2-2 on the sixth hole.

Los Angeles won the first match of the title series on Monday and the best-of-three set concludes Tuesday night with the second match and, if necessary, the decisive match.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, co-founded the tech-infused TGL with Rory McIlroy last year.

Woods, who has struggled with multiple injuries and recoveries from surgeries, hasn't competed anywhere since missing the British Open cut in 2024. He has not said whether he will compete at the Masters, which begins April 9 in Augusta.