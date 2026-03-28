Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida car crash

FLORIDA: Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge Friday (Mar 27) following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., that did not cause any significant injuries.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods showed signs of impairment at the crash scene. He was negative for alcohol impairment on a breathalyser test but refused a urinalysis test and was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to a sheriff's representative.

The crash occurred in the city where Woods lives around 2pm ET.

Woods, 50, was involved in a one-car crash in Southern California in February of 2021 that caused multiple leg fractures. No charges were filed. The accident impacted Woods' golf career and he has appeared in minimal PGA Tour events since.

In May of 2017 Woods also was arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter Island and eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was given one year of probation, along with a US$250 fine and 50 hours of community service.

Woods is not expected to participate in next month's Masters Tournament but reportedly had registered to participate in the US Senior Open.

A 15-time major winner on the PGA Tour, Woods had recently hinted at participating on the Champions Tour now that he is 50.

"I'm trying. Put it that way," Woods said at last month's Genesis Invitational near Los Angeles, when asked about playing again. "The disc replacement has been one thing. ... I've had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it's challenging.

"And now, I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart. That's something that, as I said, I won't do out here on (in PGA Tour events) because I don't believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that's certainly (an) opportunity."