Logo
Logo

Sport

Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida, ABC News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida, ABC News reports

Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida, ABC News reports

Feb 17, 2026; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Genesis Invitational tournament host Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

28 Mar 2026 03:34AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2026 04:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 27 : Former world number one Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported, citing the local sheriff's office.

The 50-year-old 15-times major champion's condition was not immediately clear, ABC News said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters contacted his agent but did not immediately receive a response.

Woods was involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe right leg fractures.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

His injury history spans more than two decades and includes multiple back microdiscectomies, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures, various spinal procedures, and chronic left knee issues — all of which have significantly limited his competitive schedule in recent years.

Woods had only just returned to action, leading his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals match on Tuesday, his first appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

The American had not yet confirmed whether he planned to compete at this year's Masters, which starts on April 9 in Augusta.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement