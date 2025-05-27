Title contender Andreeva hits the ground running in Paris

PARIS :Title contender Mirra Andreeva eased into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa on Tuesday to continue her fine form this season.

Andreeva, a surprise semi-finalist in Paris at the age of 17 last year, needed time to get going after quickly finding herself two breaks down and 3-0 behind in the first set.

The Russian teenager had trouble finding her range with 11 unforced errors in the opening six games.

"I can say she played amazing especially in the beginning," Andreeva said. "I felt I was playing not bad but how is it I am 0-3 behind? I told myself to keep playing."

"Step by step, point by point I found my rhythm, in the end it was easier to push and stay aggressive."

The sixth seed, who won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells this season, reined in her opponent, winning four consecutive games to snatch the first set with another break.

Andreeva kept up the pressure, running the world number 98 ragged across the baseline and earning another break with a fierce forehand down the line to move 3-1 up.

Andreeva set up a second-round match against Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands or American Ashlyn Krueger.