Tom Brady, Jim Gray opening sports, entertainment museum

Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings will be among the memorabilia on display in the Hall of Excellence, a museum set to open June 20 under the direction of Brady and his partners.

The legendary quarterback, joined by sportscaster Jim Gray and his wife, Frann Vettor-Gray, have spearheaded the creation of the museum, located at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. It will include items from the Tom Brady Family Collection, as well as treasures from athletes and entertainers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Hall of Excellence is about more than preserving history - it is about celebrating the relentless pursuit of greatness," Brady said in a news release. "These moments, these legends, they remind us of what is possible when passion and hard work come together, and they inspire us to chase our own legacies. So much of this memorabilia represents the incredible journey that I, like so many others, have been fortunate enough to experience. Artifacts like these do not belong hidden away, they should be shared with the fans who were along for the journey with us. I'm proud to share these moments, and grateful this collection now has the perfect home at Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

The items in the collection spread far beyond Brady's.

Visitors to the museum will see items that include the bat used by Jackie Robinson to break baseball's color barrier (1947); Michael Jordan's first pair of Air Jordans (1984); Clint Eastwood's Academy Award for "Unforgiven" (1993); a golf ball used by Tiger Woods during his first Masters victory (1997); Oprah Winfrey's Presidential Medal of Freedom (2013); and golf balls and baseballs signed by U.S. Presidents dating back to Woodrow Wilson.

Additional memorabilia comes from events involving icons such as Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Roger Federer, Simone Biles and Michael Phelps.

"The Hall of Excellence is the most extraordinary collection of historic sports and entertainment artifacts ever assembled. It's a tribute to iconic legends whose achievements exceeded even their boldest dreams. This museum takes you back to the unforgettable moments that shaped generations," Jim Gray said. "By sharing these remarkable treasures, we hope to inspire future generations to strive for excellence. We are deeply grateful to all the superstars who generously contributed their most prized possessions."

Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman narrates the self-guided tour of the museum, but numerous big names - including Winfrey, Marv Albert, Bob Costas and Snoop Dogg - offer stories about specific items.

Admission to the Hall of Excellence is $35, with discounts available for seniors, youths, Nevada residents and military memebers.

-Field Level Media