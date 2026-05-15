Tomiyasu makes Japan return as Moriyasu names World Cup squad

TOKYO, May 15 : Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been included in Japan's World Cup squad by head coach Hajime Moriyasu despite not playing for the 'Samurai Blue' for almost two years due to a series of injuries.

The central defender, who currently plays for Ajax after his contract was annulled by mutual consent with Arsenal last year, was included in the 26-man squad announced by the coach in Tokyo on Friday.

Tomiyasu last played for Japan in a World Cup qualifier against Syria on June 11, 2024. He had been included in the squad for the March international window before withdrawing.

Also selected were Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, who has endured an injury-hit season, and 39-year-old fullback Yuto Nagatomo.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Kaoru Mitoma did not make the cut due to a hamstring injury sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

The Japanese will kick off their eighth appearance at the World Cup finals against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 14 before taking on Tunisia on June 20 and Sweden on June 25 in their remaining Group F fixtures.

Japan reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups, losing to Belgium in 2018 and to Croatia, on penalties, in Qatar four years later.

Moriyasu will be leading the team into his second World Cup as coach.

Japan squad

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnoske Suzuki

Midfielders/Forwards: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Koki Ogawa, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Ayase Ueda, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sanno, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki, Kento Shoigai, Keisuke Goto