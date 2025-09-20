Logo
Toney’s late double secures Al-Ahli thrilling 3-3 draw with Al-Hilal
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Hilal - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - September 19, 2025 Al Hilal players look dejected after Al Ahli's Ivan Toney scores their second goal REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Hilal - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - September 19, 2025 Al Hilal's Darwin Nunez in action REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Hilal - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - September 19, 2025 Al Ahli's Edouard Mendy looks dejected during the match REUTERS/Stringer
20 Sep 2025 06:08AM
Striker Ivan Toney scored two late goals to help Al-Ahli secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

France international Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for Al-Hilal after 12 minutes following a pass from Malcom, who doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Malcom made it 3-0 before the interval to give Simone Inzaghi's side a comfortable lead in the Clasico match.

Former Brentford striker Toney closed the gap in the 78th minute before latching on to Riyad Mahrez's cross to score his second goal of the match three minutes from the end.

Merih Demiral completed the fightback by scoring the equaliser in added time.

Both teams have five points from three matches, with seventh placed Al-Hilal ahead of Al-Ahli on goal difference.

Source: Reuters
