Tongue routs Pakistan as England dominate

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 9 : England are on course to complete a series whitewash after Pakistan’s brittle batting collapsed again on the opening day of the third test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The tourists, who have failed to reach 200 in the series, were dismantled once more by England’s four-man pace attack and were shot out for 133 in just 33.5 overs.

Josh Tongue led the way with 4-42 with Ollie Robinson taking 3-15 and Jofra Archer 3-25.

Debutant Razaullah enjoyed a dream start to his Pakistan test career, taking the prize wicket of Joe Root with his fourth ball, but a century stand from Emilio Gay and Harry Brook put England in command. They closed with a lead of 23 on 156-4.

Razaullah, 21, was one of three new caps, along with wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran, in a Pakistan side thrown into chaos when seven players were sent home after the second test loss at Lord’s. Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul were also sacked in the aftermath.

The pattern of the series was maintained with Pakistan getting away to another awful start after being put in to bat, slumping to 26-4 inside the opening hour.

Saim Ayub, recalled after a 21-month absence, was trapped lbw by Robinson, giving the Sussex captain his 100th test wicket in his 24th test, and opening partner Azan Awais was caught by a diving Tongue at wide mid-on off Archer for nine.

Abdullah Shafique followed, caught well low down to his left at gully by Dan Lawrence off Robinson for three. When Shan Masood miscued a pull to mid-on off Archer, the tourists were reeling.

Pakistan's problems mounted when Tongue was introduced. He bowled Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his first over for seven, trapped Ghori for four before yorking Imran for five.

At lunch Pakistan were in disarray at 100-7.

Razaullah lasted just three balls after the resumption, edging Robinson to Ben Duckett who made amends for two earlier spills with the catch.

Saud Shakeel, who hit 97 at Lord’s, top-scored again with 43 from 47 balls before becoming Tongue’s fourth victim.

It said much about Pakistan’s limp effort that the highest partnership of the innings was the last-wicket stand of 26 between Mohammad Abbas, who made 21, and Mohammad Ali.

England did not have it all their own way when their turn came on a surface offering some help to the bowlers with Ali and Abbas nipping out Duckett and Jordan Cox respectively early on.

When Root fell lbw for the ninth time in his last 12 test innings, England were 39-3 but Brook and Gay restored order.

For Gay, still establishing himself in the England side, his highest test score of 60 from 114 balls was an important contribution.

He exited late on, dragging on a ball from the impressive Razaullah, who touched 90mph, but Brook will be at the crease on 52 tomorrow morning alongside Lawrence.