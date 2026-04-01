Toothless Spain held to 0-0 draw by Egypt in friendly

CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT, Spain, March 31 : A below-par Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt in their friendly international in Cornella de Llobregat on Tuesday, a result that sees them lose their top spot in the world rankings but is a pre-World Cup morale-booster for their visitors.

Egypt came closest in the first half when Omar Marmoush’s shot from the edge of the box hit the post, while there was little to enthuse over for Spain, who created several half-chances but little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

The draw means Spain drop to second in the world rankings, overtaken by France, with the closest they came a thunderous free kick five minutes from the end by Alejandro Grimaldo that cannoned off the crossbar.

Egypt finished the game with 10 men after a second yellow card for Hamdi Fathy but will be pleased with a composed performance in a game that was initially set to be played in Qatar but was moved out of the Middle East due to logistical concerns.

Spain had 25 shots at goal, though less than a quarter of those were on target. Egypt keeper Oufa Shobeir also had a fine game too with several eye-catching saves.

"It leaves a bitter taste, we wanted to take the victory," Spain midfielder Pedri told Teledeporte. "They are a team that tries to play and without the ball they get back and it is difficult to get in.

"We had to give more rhythm to the ball (in the second half). In the first, we were a little slow and in the second, better.

"Everyone is looking forward to the World Cup. Now we have to focus on our clubs and wait for the World Cup that we all want."

The home side were improved in the second half, though as it went on Egypt were content to sit back more and hold on to their draw.

Shobeir made a fine stop to deny Pedri's goal-bound shot 10 minutes after the break, while Ferran Torres shot wide of goal when well placed.

Spain keeper Joan Garcia got a mixed reception when he came on for his senior international debut just past the hour-mark, having left local club Espanyol for city rivals Barcelona at the start of this season.

Spain are in Group H at the World Cup along with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Egypt are in Group G with Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.