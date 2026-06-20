Logo
Logo

Sport

Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup

Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
German fans queue up outside a downtown pub for a fan party during the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Divya Rajagopal
Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
A German fan holds German football player Jamal Musiala's jersey at a fan party in a downtown pub ahead of Germany’s game with Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Divya Rajagopal
Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
Anne-Marie Seessle, President of Bayern Munich Fan Club Toronto poses for a picture during the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Divya Rajagopal
Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
Heiner, 61, who has travelled from Berlin to Toronto to watch Germany play at the FIFA World Cup 2026, poses for a photo in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Divya Rajagopal
Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup
Cesar Mesen, 44, owner of Pint Public House, poses next to his beer kegs during the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Divya Rajagopal
20 Jun 2026 10:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO, June 19 : For German fans trying to practice Sparsamkeit, or the art of careful spending, at the World Cup, the high beer prices in Toronto are proving a challenge.

Hundreds of German fans arrived in Toronto via Houston on Friday to join fan parties ahead of Saturday's game against Ivory Coast in Group E.

Fans were seen queuing up outside pubs in downtown Toronto, some with their suitcases having arrived straight from the airport while others made their way after a visit to Niagara Falls.

Though the mood among German fans was upbeat, when asked about the price of Toronto pints they were quick to criticize.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I have to tell you the beer prices in Canada and the U.S. are much more expensive than in Germany," said Mats Kauer, 47.

"In Germany, we pay about $6-$7 for a pint, but there it is about $10 to $14, and in the stadium, it is $17. That is ridiculous.

"You have to make it cheaper because beer is essential to life."

Anne-Marie Seessle, the president of Toronto's Bayern Munich Fan Club, said that while higher beer prices are to be expected when you travel for a World Cup, the ticket prices for games were "insane".

"Here in the city, the ticket prices have been crazy. I myself paid C$1,000 ($705.99) for my ticket," she added.

Canada has one of the highest food inflation rates among G7 countries. And while the exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and the euro makes Canada relatively cheaper, the addition of tax and tips can inflate prices quickly.

In Toronto bars and restaurants, servers expect tips between 12 per cent and 20 per cent, while 13 per cent tax is also added to the bill.  

For 61-year-old Heiner from Berlin, who is planning to follow all of Germany's matches at the World Cup, Toronto has been an enjoyable destination to take in the atmosphere.

"But the beer prices here is what we pay in Munich during Oktoberfest," he said, adding that a litre costs 50 per cent more.

Toronto pubs defended their prices, saying they are comparable to Europe. The biggest issue may be meeting demand.

Cesar Mesen, 44, the owner of Pint Public House, is making sure his taps do not run dry for German fans during the game.

"We have right now 16 kegs getting nice and cold," Mesen said. "Each keg is 30 litres, so that makes 500 litres of beer and that is about 1,200 pints.

"So we are expecting a little bit more activity tomorrow, but we are ready for it."

(Divya Rajagopal, Imad Creidi and Kyaw Oo Soe in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement